Tesla’s latest promotion targets drivers tired of fuel costs

As gasoline prices surge across the United States, some drivers are reconsidering whether sticking with a traditional car still makes sense.

Tesla is trying to capitalize on that moment with a new incentive tied to rising fuel costs, offering free charging miles to drivers willing to trade in their gasoline vehicles.

Pressure at the pump

Fuel prices have climbed sharply since the outbreak of the war with Iran, pushing many motorists to look for cheaper ways to travel.

Figures compiled by AAA and cited by USA TODAY show California averaging $5.36 per gallon this week. Washington is also seeing steep prices at $4.74 per gallon.

Even states that usually have cheaper fuel, including North Dakota, Oklahoma and Kansas, are reporting average prices above $3.00 per gallon.

Tesla steps in

Against that backdrop, Tesla has launched a promotion aimed directly at drivers feeling the squeeze.

According to USA TODAY, the company announced on X that motorists who trade in a gas-powered vehicle can receive 2,000 miles of free Supercharging.

Interest in electric vehicles is already increasing. Data from Edmunds cited by USA TODAY indicates that more shoppers are exploring hybrids and EVs as fuel costs climb.

What it’s worth

The headline offer may sound substantial, but the actual savings are relatively limited.

Kelley Blue Book estimates that the average American drives about 12,200 miles per year. Spread evenly, that equals just over 1,000 miles per month.

Based on estimates from SolarReviews reported by USA TODAY, charging a Tesla Model 3 costs roughly $84.49 per month.

In practical terms, Tesla’s 2,000 free miles amount to about two months of charging, or roughly $168.98 in value.

Bigger lifestyle shift

Switching to an electric vehicle often requires more than simply buying a different type of car.

EV owners typically benefit from lower fueling costs and reduced maintenance because electric motors have fewer moving parts.

However, USA TODAY noted that drivers must also consider charging availability, longer charging times and the gradual degradation of batteries.

For many buyers, reliable home charging or dependable public stations are essential before making the transition.

Sources: USA TODAY