Luxury Mercedes named safest new car for 2026 after near-perfect safety tests

Safety assessments carried out over the past year have identified one new car as a clear standout heading into 2026. Among a crowded field of models, a premium vehicle achieved results that placed it above all others.

The findings underline how safety performance remains a decisive factor for buyers, even in the luxury segment.

Standout performance

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ AMG Line was named the safest car tested in 2025 by Euro NCAP, the independent European organisation that assesses vehicle safety standards.

Euro NCAP, short for the European New Car Assessment Programme, carries out crash tests and safety evaluations to provide consumers with clear, comparable ratings for new vehicles sold across Europe.

The four-door saloon delivered strong results across all categories, including adult occupants, child occupants, vulnerable road users and safety assistance systems.

High scores confirmed

The CLA achieved a 94% score for adult occupant protection, with testers reporting good protection across all critical body areas for both the driver and front passenger.

Assessors said the car offered consistent protection for occupants of different sizes, including strong results for knee and femur protection. Side-impact testing also produced positive outcomes across key areas.

“The latest CLA impressed judges with a near-perfect performance in Adult Occupant protection and a class-leading score for Vulnerable Road User safety,” Euro NCAP said, citing its active bonnet and automated emergency braking systems.

Safety technology

Examiners highlighted the car’s autonomous emergency braking system, which performed effectively in a range of scenarios involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Euro NCAP also praised the model’s driver monitoring system, designed to detect fatigue and distraction, alongside its lane support and speed assistance features.

The organisation noted that the CLA had previously led its Small Family Car category in 2019, reinforcing Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing focus on safety development.

Industry response

Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, said the annual Best-in-Class awards are intended to help consumers identify the strongest performers.

“Euro NCAP names its Best-in-Class cars to help consumers easily identify the highest-performing cars that the organisation has evaluated over the past year,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz said the result reflected its broader approach to road safety. “Our ambition is to not only protect occupants in a Mercedes-Benz, but all road users,” said Prof. Dr. Paul Dick, Director of Safety and Accident Research at Mercedes-Benz AG.

“To achieve this, we develop and build state-of-the-art safety and assistance systems,” he added.

