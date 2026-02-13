Stunning Porsche sports car costs less than Britain’s favourite new model

A used Porsche 718 sports car can now be bought for around £25,000 — less than the starting price of the UK’s best-selling new model.

Others are reading now

A badge long associated with supercar prices is now appearing in the same bracket as a mainstream family SUV.

As new car costs remain high, the used market is offering some unexpected performance bargains.

The Ford Puma was the UK’s best-selling new car in 2025, with prices starting at around £26,000 and rising beyond £30,000 depending on trim. Even competitors such as the Kia Sportage sit above that entry level.

However, Autocar reports that buyers could secure a used Porsche 718 for roughly £24,000 to £25,000 — undercutting the price of Britain’s most popular new model.

Performance for the price

The Porsche 718, a compact two-door coupe, was offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 296bhp, while the 2.5-litre version delivered 345bhp. A six-cylinder engine returned to the range in 2020 with the GTS.

Also read

Autocar’s Alex Wolstenholme said: “To enjoy that coveted blend of performance, refinement, usability and dependability that Porsche serves up so well, you’d struggle to do better than a 718 – probably the best way you could spend £25,000.”

He added: “Like all good Porsches, residuals are rock-solid at roughly half the new price a decade on for the cheapest, high-mileage examples. A 2.0-litre Cayman is the lowest-priced route to a 718.”

Market context

Despite its performance credentials, the 718 was not among the UK’s most traded used cars last year.

That distinction went to the Ford Fiesta, with 303,090 examples changing hands in 2025, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT said the used market grew by 2.2% last year, marking a third straight year of expansion. Chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A third year of used car sales growth underscores the market’s resilience, with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for EVs – in the used market.

Also read

“The record number of buyers making the switch signals growing confidence in zero and ultra-low emission motoring. Maintaining this momentum, however, and driving the fleet renewal needed to decarbonise our roads at pace, must start with ensuring a strong and sustainable new car market.”

Sources: Autocar; Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)