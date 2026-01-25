Are you overworking? Science shows, it can physically alter your brain

It can cause significant changes in the volume of specific regions of the brain.

Some enjoy it, some hate it, some leave as soon as they can, and some would do it even in their sleep, if they could.

Work is part of life, but what does it actually do to us?

The old saying goes something like: “The man who loves his job never works a day in his life”.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if that’s true, but even if you love your work, it can still change you.

Work-life-balance

A 2025 study wanted to investigate the effects of overwork on the brin structure to better understand its impact on workers’ cognitive and emotional health.

And the results were frightening.

The researchers recruited 110 healthcare workers and classified them into overworked (at least 52 hours per week) and non-overworked.

The workers brain volume was then assessed and the models adjusted for age, total intracranial volume and more.

What it showed

The overworked individuals exhibited significant changes in regions of the brain associated with executive function and emotional regulation.

The researchers also saw a 19 % increase in volume of the left caudal middle frontal gyrus part of the brain compared to the non-overworked group

If that part of the brain grows, it could lead to various cognitive and behavioral changes, particularly related to executive functions, working memory, and potentially language skills

According to the researchers, the results show us that there is a link between structural brain changes and overwork – especially in the regions linked to emotion and cognition.

Changes needed?

The study is the first of it’s kind, meaning there is no other data available on the subject.

However, the results suggest that both employers and employees need to take these neurological changes into account.

In their conclusion, the researchers underline the need to develop interventions that protect workers’ mental and physical well-being in the face of increasing work demands.

Can it be reversed?

The researchers emphazise that more research is needed, and there are a lot of questions that need answers.

For example: Is it possible to reverse the neurological changes?

The study “Overwork and changes in brain structure: a pilot study” was published in Occupational and Environmental Medicine.