Supplement sold on TikTok and Shein recalled over Salmonella outbreak

Health officials are urging consumers to check their supplement bottles after a nationwide recall linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

A dietary supplement sold nationwide through major online retailers has been recalled after being linked to a Salmonella outbreak, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected product is Rosabella moringa powder capsules, sold in bottles with lot codes beginning with “1356” and ranging from 5020591 through 5100048. The impacted bottles have expiration dates extending through November 2027. Consumers can find the lot code and expiration date printed on the bottom of the bottle.

The supplements were sold across the U.S. via Amazon, TikTok Shop, eBay, Shein, and the company’s website, Tryrosabella.com.

Reported illnesses

As of February 17, health officials have reported seven illnesses linked to the product, including three hospitalizations.

Cases have been identified in the following states Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Washington.

No deaths have been reported.

What to do if you have the product

Consumers are urged to check their bottles immediately. If the lot code and expiration date match the recall information, the product should not be consumed. Instead, it should be disposed of safely or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, headaches, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite.

Symptoms typically appear six hours to six days after exposure and can last up to seven days. Infections may be more severe for young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after taking the recalled supplement should seek medical attention.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration