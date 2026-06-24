Bill Gates confronted with graphic Epstein notes in tense hearing

Power and privacy rarely mix well when the spotlight hits the ultra-wealthy.

Legal proceedings often strip away carefully crafted public images, exposing secrets that families have spent decades trying to keep hidden. A recently released transcript reveals just how uncomfortable that process can become, reports the Daily Mail.

Secret lives exposed

During an intense congressional hearing, Microsoft founder Bill Gates faced deeply personal questions. According to the Daily Mail, the 70-year-old billionaire shocked onlookers by admitting to multiple extramarital affairs.

Lawmakers pressed Gates about his relationships during a congressional hearing. The investigation aimed to uncover his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which caused Gates’s 2021 divorce.

The transcript names two former partners for the first time. Gates explicitly confirmed an affair with Harvard-educated medical entrepreneur Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. He also admitted to seeing Karima Nigmatulina, a Russian nuclear scientist he met through her “disease modeling and nuclear fission work”.

Gates revealed that telling his wife about his infidelities in 2013 was “very distressing to her”. A third affair involved a Russian bridge player 30 years his junior, whom he still called a “serious bridge player”.

The blackmail shadow

The hearing took a darker turn when committee members brought up emails from Epstein. Investigators revealed that the disgraced financier knew about the billionaire’s secret relationships.

In 2014, Epstein demanded money back for expenses related to the young bridge player. Gates gave a firm order to his top advisers that they were “never going to pay anything”. Looking back, Gates told Congress, “I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction”.

Deputy Director for Oversight Peter Spectre questioned Gates about a strange email Epstein sent to himself regarding Dr. Jacobs. When asked if there was a reason to hide information, Gates replied, “Well, there was a time when I had an affair with Dr Jacobs. So that may fit that category”.

Uncomfortable questions

The questioning grew even more graphic as lawmakers read aloud bizarre claims from Epstein’s files. The documents contained wild allegations. One note alleged that Gates wanted to delete messages concerning an infection and medications.

The text claimed Gates “implored me to please delete the emails regarding your STD and your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give Melinda and the description of your penis”.

Gates strongly rejected every single allegation while speaking under oath. He firmly stated, “I never had an STD.” He denied ever describing his anatomy or passing out hidden medications.

Sources: Daily Mail