Damaged Russian LNG tanker drifting in Mediterranean

A Russian liquefied natural gas tanker damaged in a recent incident near Libya is now drifting in the Mediterranean Sea, authorities in Malta have warned.

Maritime officials say the vessel is currently out of control in international waters, prompting safety alerts to nearby ships.

The Maltese transport ministry’s Ports and Recreational Navigation Directorate issued a notice informing vessels that the Russian LNG carrier MT Arctic Metagaz is drifting without control between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa.

According to coordinates included in the advisory, the ship’s position shifted slightly over the past day but remains in the same general area of the central Mediterranean, reports Digi24.ro.

Safety warning issued

Authorities asked ships operating nearby to remain at least five nautical miles away from the drifting vessel.

The warning was included in official notices distributed to mariners on Wednesday and Thursday, according to reports cited by AFP and Agerpres.

The alert indicates that the vessel did not fully sink after the earlier incident, contrary to initial claims.

Explosion and fire

Libyan port authorities previously reported that explosions were heard aboard the tanker during the night of March 3–4.

According to their account, the blasts triggered a large fire north of the port of Sirte, severely damaging the vessel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later accused Ukraine of carrying out what he described as a “terrorist attack” on the ship, AFP reported.

Moscow said all 30 crew members on board were rescued following the incident.

Sanctioned “ghost fleet”

Kyiv has not publicly commented on the alleged attack.

The vessel has been listed under US and European Union sanctions and is considered part of Russia’s so-called “ghost fleet”.

These fleets typically consist of older tankers used to transport Russian oil and gas worldwide while attempting to bypass Western restrictions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

Sources: Digi24, AFP, Agerpres



