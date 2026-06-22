Dead duck found after Trump’s $14M Reflecting Pool makeover

This grim discovery happened just days after federal workers dumped hydrogen peroxide directly into the water.

When massive public renovation projects try to tame nature, the results rarely go as planned. Sometimes a simple cosmetic upgrade triggers a strange chain reaction.

Now, a very public landscaping project is facing intense scrutiny.

A grim discovery

A lifeless duck was spotted floating inside the famous Reflecting Pool on Sunday. The unsettling sight caught everyone off guard.

Rob Crilly, a political journalist and former White House reporter, broke the news online. According to TMZ, he shared graphic photographs of the deceased bird on his X account.

The images show the duck floating near the walls of the pool with its eye still open. These shocking pictures quickly fueled a massive wave of online debate.

Chemicals in the water

This grim discovery happened just days after federal workers dumped hydrogen peroxide directly into the water. That chemical treatment was a highly publicized effort to kill off algae.

The cleanup is part of a $14 million renovation spearheaded by the Trump administration. The ultimate goal was to transform the water into a pristine shade described as American flag blue.

Instead of a perfect oasis, the project is visibly struggling. Even the brand new liner at the bottom of the pool has already started to peel away.

Toxic algae concerns

While the chemical dump raised eyebrows, another issue might be to blame. Crilly reached out to a specialist for answers about the strange conditions in the water.

The reporter noted that he spoke with an expert who warned the pool “could have signs of cyanobacteria.” This specific type of blue-green algae is harmless in tiny amounts.

However, when the bacteria multiply rapidly into large blooms, the water becomes highly toxic to animals. Right now, nobody has confirmed if cyanobacteria actually killed the duck.

Mounting public backlash

The exact cause of death remains a total mystery. Still, the viral photos are only adding to the growing resentment surrounding the expensive landscaping effort.

Critics are increasingly frustrated by the messy rollout of the multi-million dollar renovation. The ambitious attempt to create a flawless monument has turned into a glaring public relations headache.

The administration has not yet announced how they plan to address the situation. But as the photos continue to spread, the pressure for a clear explanation is building fast.

Sources: TMZ, X