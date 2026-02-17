Documents outline plans to expand ICE facilities across US

New federal documents suggest Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning a major expansion that could place facilities in nearly every state.

Newly obtained federal records indicate that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning a significant expansion of its physical footprint across the country.

The documents, first reported by Wired, suggest that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to increase office and operational space in dozens of locations nationwide.

More than 150 leases planned

According to records released by the General Services Administration (GSA), more than 150 new leases and office expansions are being considered.

The facilities would reportedly be located in or near major metropolitan areas, placing ICE offices in nearly every state. The spaces are primarily intended for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents and attorneys from the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA).

ERO is responsible for immigration enforcement, including arrests, detention and removals. OPLA handles legal proceedings, including removal cases.

The reported expansion comes after ICE’s workforce has grown substantially, with DHS confirming the hiring of thousands of additional officers and agents.

Procurement concerns raised

Wired reported that DHS asked GSA to expedite leasing processes and, in some cases, withhold public listings due to “national security concerns.”

However, GSA Associate Administrator for Communications Marianne Copenhaver said the agency is adhering to legal requirements.

“GSA is committed to working with all of our partner agencies, including our patriotic law enforcement partners such as ICE, to meet their workspace needs,” she said.

“GSA remains focused on supporting this administration’s goal of optimising the federal footprint, and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission.

“GSA is following all lease procurement procedures in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Context and reaction

The expansion follows a period of heightened immigration enforcement activity and public debate over deportation policies.

ICE has faced protests in several cities, and DHS has cited threats against officers as a reason for limiting disclosure of specific office locations.

A DHS spokesperson said: “ICE will not confirm office locations as our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them including an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them.

“Is it really news that when a federal agency hires more personnel that they need more space? Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That’s a 120% increase in our workforce.”

The documents suggest planning for some of the new facilities began as early as September 2025. It remains unclear when or where specific offices will open.

Sources: Wired, General Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security