The arrest of a senior British royal has sent ripples through Westminster and drawn attention far beyond the UK.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released under investigation. He denies wrongdoing and has not publicly addressed the latest allegations.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles would “wholeheartedly co-operate” with the police, adding that “the law must take its course.”

The detention is believed to be unprecedented in modern royal history, although no charges have been announced.

Police have not disclosed when Andrew was questioned, how long he was held, or further details about the scope of the inquiry. The investigation remains active.

Andrew has previously denied allegations linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. So far, palace officials have limited their response to brief statements emphasising cooperation with authorities.

Kremlin commentary

The Daily Express, citing comments Zakharova made to Russian state news agency TASS, reported that the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman criticised Britain over the episode.

In the interview, Maria Zakharova described events in the UK as a “freak show” and suggested British institutions had long been aware of Andrew’s conduct. She also alleged that authorities distanced themselves only once the matter became public.

The remarks reflect a pattern in which Russian officials highlight political controversies in Western countries, particularly during periods of heightened tension with London and its allies.

Reuters and other international outlets have not independently verified the claims made in the TASS interview.

Longstanding tensions

Relations between the UK and Russia have been strained for years. The 2018 poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury led Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, prompting a reciprocal move from Moscow. Sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 further deepened the divide, alongside repeated accusations of cyber interference and espionage.

Against that backdrop, Zakharova used the Andrew case to accuse Britain of hypocrisy, arguing that London had promoted hostile narratives about Moscow while failing to confront alleged misconduct within Western elites.

Her intervention comes as the two governments remain at odds over Ukraine and the enforcement of sanctions, illustrating how domestic legal developments can quickly be drawn into wider geopolitical disputes.

Source: The Daily Express