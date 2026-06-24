The sheer scale of the threat forced neighboring nations to react immediately.

Geopolitical tensions often trigger intense displays of military might across international waters.

When global superpowers want to send a hostile message, the sky becomes the ultimate proving ground.

A show of force

Russian forces recently executed a flight exercise off the northern coast of Britain. Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers flew a 16-hour mission over the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

The Norwegian Sea sits directly above the Shetland islands. The defence ministry in Moscow confirmed the operation early Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

A MiG-31 supersonic interceptor escorted the bombers while crews practiced in-flight refueling. This Tupolev model is the heaviest combat aircraft ever put into operational service.

Intercepting the threat

The gigantic bombers can carry 45 tonnes of weapons, including nuclear payloads. The sheer scale of the threat forced neighboring nations to react immediately.

The Norwegian Air Force deployed F-35 stealth fighters on behalf of NATO to intercept the hostile formation. They successfully tracked the Putin aircraft throughout the encounter.

This posturing coincides with terrifying rhetoric from top officials in Moscow. Political analyst Andrey Kolesnikov claims Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov endorsed deploying atomic weapons during a closed meeting.

When asked if the government should utilize nuclear weapons, Lavrov reportedly replied: “Well, I would still use them,” according to the Daily Mail.

Rising global tensions

Lavrov warned earlier this month that a nuclear exchange remains possible if Western nations reject demands regarding Ukraine. “This state of affairs poses serious threats to global security,” he stated.

The minister warned that NATO conflict “could rapidly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes, with catastrophic consequences,” according to the publication.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces bombed military facilities and oil terminals across Crimea overnight. The relentless strikes caused severe fuel shortages and forced the closure of the massive Crimean Bridge.

Fractured alliances

US President Donald Trump is expressing deep frustration with international alliances. He suggested withholding protection from NATO countries after they allegedly refused to support operations in Iran.

“We spent all of this money. And then when we want to maybe have help on small stuff… They say no we would rather not help,” Trump explained.

He issued a stark warning regarding future military assistance. “Stupid thing to say, because we can say that to them if we want, and we might,” he added.

Sources: Daily Mail, Andrey Kolesnikov