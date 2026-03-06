Newly released Epstein files revive old allegation involving Trump

Freshly disclosed records are stirring debate and prompting renewed scrutiny of past events. The documents have quickly become the focus of political and public attention.

Others are reading now

Washington’s fight over the Epstein files has widened again after the Justice Department disclosed another set of records it said had been left out by mistake.

The latest release has drawn attention not only because of what is in the documents, but because of the political damage surrounding how they were handled.

The newly published material includes FBI interview summaries from 2019 containing an allegation involving Donald Trump. The claim appears in witness accounts documented by investigators and is not substantiated in the records.

Transparency battle

The fresh disclosure lands in the middle of a broader dispute over the government’s management of the Epstein archive.

According to the Daily Mail, Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced mounting criticism from lawmakers demanding to know whether sensitive material was improperly withheld during earlier releases.

Also read

The Justice Department said the records had been “incorrectly coded as duplicative,” an administrative designation that caused them to be excluded from prior document dumps.

That explanation has done little to calm the political backlash, with both Democrats and some Republicans pressing for answers about the release process.

Interviews resurface

In the same batch of files are summaries of four FBI interviews conducted between August and October 2019, after Epstein’s July arrest, the Daily Mail writes.

The woman at the center of the interviews alleged that Epstein assaulted her when she was around 13 in South Carolina in the early 1980s, and later connected him to the case after seeing his image in news coverage.

Investigators also recorded her account that, while still a teenager, she was taken by Epstein to a property in either New York or New Jersey and introduced to Trump.

Also read

The interview summaries document her allegation that Trump tried to force oral sex, after which she bit him. The notes say he then responded violently and said, “Get this little bitch the hell out of here.” The records include no corroborating evidence and do not explain what followed.

Denials and fallout

The White House rejected the allegation outright. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “completely baseless, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”

It is still unclear what became of the FBI’s review of her claims. The Daily Mail reported that she was also found ineligible for the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, which paid more than 130 claimants.

Meanwhile, congressional investigators continue examining the Justice Department’s handling of the files, ensuring the political fallout is far from over.

Source: Daily Mail