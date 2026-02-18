Norwegian Crown princess responds to Epstein controversy

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing renewed scrutiny over her past association with Jeffrey Epstein after details of their contact resurfaced in Norwegian media.

The controversy has intensified following public criticism from one of Epstein’s accusers, reports DR News.



Controversy reignites

Recent reporting by NRK has highlighted that Mette-Marit stayed for four days at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, accompanied by a friend. The revelation has prompted debate in Norway about her judgment at the time.

Previously disclosed messages between the two show that in 2011 she told Epstein she had searched for information about him online and that it “didn’t look good,” adding a smiley. Despite that remark, communication continued into 2012, when she described him as “charming” in a separate exchange.

The Norwegian royal household has said the Crown Princess ended contact with Epstein in 2014.

Victim criticism

The issue gained further attention after Marina Lacerda, who has publicly stated she was abused by Epstein, criticized Mette-Marit during an appearance on NRK’s Debatten programme.

Lacerda’s testimony contributed to the federal indictment brought against Epstein in 2019.

She should start by being honest, Lacerda said.

Take responsibility for the conversations she had with this man, who was in a world where he trafficked children and abused them, Lacerda continues, according to NRK.

Royal response

In a written statement to NRK on Tuesday, Mette-Marit said she was moved by the accounts of Epstein’s victims.

“I am deeply shaken by the stories of the many victims of Epstein, and they have my full support. It is important that their voices are heard,” she said. Both as a woman and a mother, I support them.

In the statement released through the royal household, she also expressed regret that she did not recognise sooner “what kind of person” Epstein was.

Epstein died in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking and child sexual abuse. He had previously been convicted in 2008 of trafficking underage girls.

