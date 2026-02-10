Pope Leo XIV sends badly needed help for Ukraine

The Pope has repeatedly called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Cold weather and sustained strikes have deepened civilian hardship in Ukraine, pushing churches and aid groups to look for rapid relief.

In Rome, preparations quietly turned into action this week as supplies were loaded and dispatched.

The Vatican announced on Feb. 9 that Pope Leo XIV authorized the delivery of 80 electric generators along with large quantities of medical supplies to Ukraine, Vatican News reports.

The assistance was organized after Ukrainian bishops appealed for help amid damage to energy infrastructure and freezing conditions.

Heading for hard hit regions

According to the Vatican, three trucks left the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome and have already reached Fastiv and Kyiv. Both areas have been hit by recent attacks that disrupted electricity and heating.

Church-run networks are overseeing distribution to ensure the equipment reaches communities most affected by outages and shortages.

Medical needs rising

Alongside the generators, thousands of medical items were sent, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements and melatonin. Vatican officials said melatonin is especially sought after as civilians struggle with stress and sleep deprivation caused by repeated air raids.

Preparations are also underway for another shipment of medicine and food. The Vatican said parish networks across Ukraine will again coordinate local delivery.

Aid workers say such church-based channels have remained functional despite the conflict, allowing assistance to move quickly.

Calls for peace

Since becoming pope last year, Leo XIV has repeatedly urged an end to the war, calling for “a just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. He has also offered the Vatican as a venue for potential talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the idea, while Russian officials have rejected it. Before his election, Leo XIV had publicly condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.

Sources: Vatican News