Russia has orsehnik missiles in Belarus – and they should be treated as legitimate targets by NATO, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to consider Russian Oreshnik missiles deployed in Belarus as a valid military target.

Others are reading now

His remarks come amid rising concerns over the potential threat such systems could pose to European security.

Warning over deployment

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing European Pravda, Zelenskyy made the comments in an interview with Zerkalo, a Belarusian opposition media outlet.

He suggested that Moscow and Minsk are staging a “show” around the reported deployment, arguing that the full missile system has not yet been transferred to Belarus and that “only the relevant vehicles” have arrived.

Zelenskyy said the move appears designed to intimidate Europe rather than signal a fully operational deployment.

“In my view, NATO should treat Oreshnik as a legitimate target. Ukraine, for its part, will assess this threat… But he Alexander Lukashenko should not play games, because after these steps the Russians will bring Oreshnik into Belarus without consulting Lukashenko,” Zelenskyy said.

Also read

Broader concerns

The issue was also raised by Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he highlighted what he described as the growing threat to Europe from Russia’s medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missile system.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated in December that the Russian missile system had been placed on combat duty.

Following that announcement, Zelenskyy said he expected Western partners to increase pressure on Russia in response to the deployment.

The comments reflect ongoing tensions over Russia’s military cooperation with Belarus and its implications for NATO’s eastern flank.

What is the Oreshnik missiles ?

CNN reports that the Oreshnik is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile, with early use suggesting a reach of between 600 and 1,000 miles. However, US defense officials assessed that the missile fired in November 2024 qualified as an “intermediate-range ballistic missile” (IRBM), indicating its maximum range could exceed 3,000 miles.

Also read

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, European Pravda, CNN



