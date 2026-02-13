Russia will invite Trump to Moscow’s Victory Day parade

Donald Trump’s past interactions with Moscow have long drawn global attention.

From high-profile diplomatic meetings to controversy over his approach to Russia, any potential visit by the former US president carries symbolic weight.

Now, the Kremlin has hinted that Trump will be asked to attend one of Russia’s most politically charged events.

Parade speculation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that US President Donald Trump could be invited to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade.

“At least we will ask him if he can be present,” Peskov said in an interview with TASS, as reported by NEXTA and Belgian outlet 7sur7.

He did not confirm whether a formal invitation has been issued, adding only: “We’ll see.”

Symbolic event

Russia marks Victory Day on May 9, commemorating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The annual military parade in Moscow has taken on heightened international attention since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Each year, the Kremlin invites leaders from what it describes as “friendly” countries. In 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended as guest of honour.

President Vladimir Putin traditionally uses the occasion to deliver a speech, often sharply criticising Western governments.

Peskov confirmed that “international guests” are expected again this year, though he provided no further details on who may attend.

Sources: Digi24, TASS, NEXTA, 7sur7