Russia’s foreign minister calls Greenland a Danish colonial conquest

Debate over Greenland’s future is drawing in new voices as global tensions sharpen around the Arctic island.

What began as a dispute between allies is now being reframed in broader historical terms.

Comments from Moscow have added another layer to an already sensitive geopolitical issue.

Colonial argument

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Greenland is not a “natural part” of Denmark, describing the island as the result of a colonial conquest.

“In principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow. “It was neither a natural part of Norway, nor a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest.

The fact that the inhabitants are now used to it and feel comfortable with it is another matter.”

Lavrov’s remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump renews calls for full American control over Greenland, citing national security concerns.

Trump pressure

Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, for strategic reasons.

On Saturday, he announced plans to impose tariffs on several European allies that oppose a potential U.S. takeover of the island, according to Reuters, quoted by Agerpres.

European governments have warned that such measures would breach a trade agreement reached with Washington last year.

Moscow’s stance

Reuters reported that Moscow has reacted positively to the growing rift between the United States and Europe over Greenland, while expressing irritation at Trump’s suggestion that Russia might also be interested in taking control of the island.

Lavrov rejected that idea, saying Russia has no intention of interfering in Greenland’s affairs and that Washington is aware of this position.

He said the issue of former colonial territories is becoming increasingly sensitive, but stressed that Moscow does not seek a role in Greenland’s future.

European response

European Union leaders are expected to address the escalating dispute at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Several EU countries have said Trump’s proposed tariffs would violate existing trade commitments, raising the prospect of coordinated retaliation if the measures go ahead.

As the standoff deepens, Greenland has emerged as a focal point not only of strategic rivalry, but also of unresolved historical questions.

