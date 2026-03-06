Simulation shows what would happen if Britain faced nuclear strikes

A chilling simulation has illustrated the catastrophic impact a nuclear strike could have on major British cities.

As global tensions rise and military rhetoric escalates, experts have examined what would happen if modern nuclear weapons were detonated over the United Kingdom, reports the Mirror.

Rising tensions

Concerns about global conflict have grown amid fighting in the Middle East and warnings from Russian media about a wider war.

According to the Mirror, Russia recently tested national warning sirens as speculation about potential international escalation continues.

During a broadcast on Russian state television, presenter Vladimir Solovyov claimed the British army could be “completely destroyed, using conventional methods” within two months.

Russia has roughly 1.5 million military personnel, compared with about 75,000 serving in the British army.

Nuclear threat scenario

While a nuclear strike on the UK remains highly unlikely, simulations show the devastating consequences such an attack could cause.

The online tool Nuke Map, created by nuclear historian Alex Wellerstein of the Stevens Institute of Technology, models the effects of nuclear detonations in urban areas.

One scenario examined the detonation of an 800-kiloton nuclear weapon, a yield believed to exist in Russia’s arsenal.

The simulation estimates how blast waves, heat and radiation would spread across a targeted city.

Cambridge example

In the model, a strike over Cambridge would create a nuclear fireball with a radius of nearly three kilometres.

Areas including Grantchester, Milton and Teversham would fall within the immediate fireball zone.

According to the Nuke Map explanation, “Anything inside the fireball is effectively vaporised.”

The next zone would cover a large area where blast pressure could collapse most residential buildings and ignite widespread fires.

Expanding destruction

Further from the centre, the simulation suggests people could suffer severe burns caused by intense thermal radiation.

The map describes this region as capable of causing serious injury, long-term disability and extensive damage across hundreds of square kilometres.

Even the outer blast zone could shatter windows and injure people caught near buildings after the initial flash.

A similar scenario mapped over Oxford would show comparable destruction across the city and surrounding towns.

Deterrence policy

Despite such projections, the UK government stresses that nuclear deterrence is intended to prevent such a scenario.

The government states that Britain’s nuclear deterrent has been maintained for more than six decades to counter extreme threats.

Under this policy, at least one Royal Navy ballistic missile submarine carrying nuclear weapons is always on patrol at sea.

Officials say the system is designed to deter aggression and help preserve peace.

Sources: Mirror, NuclearSecrecy.com