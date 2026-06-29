Trump roasted by scathing Epstein joke at Kennedy Center event

Talk about a burn!

Donald Trump tried to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” but it was ruled illegal by a federal judge, forcing the Trump administration to remove Trump’s name from the historic venue.

But during a Sunday event, where comedian and TV host Bill Maher was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, one comedian couldn’t resist taking a jab at Trump.

Caught in – traffic?

Fellow comic Whitney Cummings opened the show by targeting the president’s past social circles.

According to Deadline, she immediately made a reference to his historical ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I actually heard Trump may come tonight, but he couldn’t make it,” Cummings told the audience, adding, “He got caught in sex traffic.”

Trump and Epstein had a close social and professional relationship for years, but Trump has consistently denied any knowledge of the disgraced financier’s illegal activities.

Cummings also mocked a dinner party Maher attended last year with the president, Kid Rock, and UFC executive Dana White. She joked that “seeing Dana White, Donald Trump and Kid Rock all together at the White House really proves there is no God.”

The Mark Twain prize ceremony is scheduled to air on Netflix on July 21.

Repeated fights with comedians

Donald Trump has a long track record of targeting comedians over their jokes and jabs aimed at the president.

He famously threatened Jimmy Kimmel in September 2025 over a number of jokes about Charlie Kirk, leading to the temporary cancellation of Kimmel’s late-night show.

Trump also routinely attacked Stephen Colbert, celebrating the end of Colbert’s late-night show. When Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers expressed their support for their fellow host, Trump called for them to be fired from their respective networks.

Grammy host Trevor Noah has also been threatened with a lawsuit by Trump after the former host of The Daily Show cracked a joke about Trump spending time on Epstein’s island during the awards show.