Ukraine warns of expanding North Korea role in war

Ukraine’s intelligence services say North Korea remains actively involved in Russia’s war effort, a development that is raising alarm among analysts and defectors alike.

Others are reading now

The reports suggest a deepening partnership between two isolated regimes, with consequences that extend beyond the battlefield, reports WP Wiadomości.

Troops still deployed

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR, thousands of North Korean soldiers continue to fight alongside Russian forces. In a statement reported by Wiadomości, Ukrainian officials said the troops are operating in several areas, including Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and are involved in border operations against Ukraine.

Intelligence sources estimate that since June 2024, around 15,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to the front. Some have already rotated back from combat zones, while others remain deployed.

From fodder to force

When North Korean troops were first reported on the front lines, their role was widely described as expendable. Ukrainian and Western observers often referred to them as “cannon fodder,” citing limited combat experience and high casualty risks.

More recent Ukrainian intelligence assessments indicate a shift. According to HUR, North Korean forces are now providing more qualified support, suggesting that their role has evolved as they gain battlefield experience.

Also read

Strategic exchange

Analysts say Pyongyang’s continued involvement points to a calculated trade-off. North Korea is believed to be seeking real-world combat experience for its military, while Russia gains much-needed manpower.

In return, Wiadomości reports that Moscow may be offering economic assistance and access to military technology, reinforcing what some observers describe as a tightening axis between authoritarian states.

Defector’s warning

Timothy Cho, a North Korean defector now living in the United Kingdom, warned in an interview with Fakt that the cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang carries serious risks.

“This is a dangerous move. North Korea is providing the largest number of troops to support Vladimir Putin’s war… It is sending not only thousands of troops but also a significant amount of ammunition… including over 1.6 million artillery and missile shells,” Cho said.

He added that the conflict allows the DPRK to study modern warfare under real conditions.

Also read

Soldiers with no exit

Cho also described the plight of North Korean soldiers sent to the front. “These men are only in their twenties and have been brainwashed from the inside. They didn’t even know who they were fighting against. They were simply told it was ‘imperialism,’” he said.

He warned that capture offers little safety. “The prisoners currently in Ukraine said they couldn’t be captured… According to international law, they should be sent back to their homeland. But for them, that means they’ll be executed on the spot.”

Sources: Wiadomości, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Fakt



