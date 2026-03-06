US military reports major naval losses for Iran during strikes

The United States military says it has significantly damaged Iran’s naval forces during the latest escalation in the region.

Others are reading now

A senior American commander said dozens of Iranian vessels have been destroyed in recent operations, Ukrinform reports.

Naval losses reported

According to Ukrinform, citing the BBC, the head of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said American forces have sunk more than 30 Iranian ships.

He said the strikes occurred during the past several days as U.S. forces expanded operations against Iranian military targets.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions following military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Cooper also said U.S. bombers had targeted nearly 200 sites across Iran within the last 72 hours.

Also read

Drone carrier targeted

During a press conference on Thursday, Cooper described one of the most recent attacks.

“And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it’s on fire,” he said.

The strike was presented as part of a broader campaign against Iran’s naval and drone capabilities.

Footage released

U.S. Central Command also shared footage of a major naval strike on social media.

In a video posted on the platform X, the command said American forces were continuing operations against Iranian naval assets.

Also read

The message accompanying the footage stated that U.S. troops “aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy.”

Earlier naval strike

Earlier in the week, another Iranian vessel was reportedly destroyed during the conflict.

According to Ukrinform, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on March 4 that an American submarine had sunk an Iranian military ship near the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

The developments underline the growing scale of the naval confrontation as the wider regional conflict continues.

Sources: Ukrinform, BBC