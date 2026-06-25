Usha exposes JD Vance’s Catholic demands: It’s “Part of his faith”

Marriage is rarely simple.

Mixing two completely different backgrounds takes immense patience. One political family is now shedding light on how they handle that delicate balance.

A search for roots

JD and Usha Vance recently sat down for an interview on CBS News Sunday Morning. They discussed their private lives and mixed-faith marriage while promoting the vice president’s new book.

The memoir details his journey into Catholicism. Their chat highlighted a massive contrast in their early lives.

The White House website notes he faced a tough youth with an absent father. He explained to the network that his childhood was highly unpredictable, with various relatives raising him at different times.

“So there was a certain movement and chaos to my youth, and I do think that I was searching for something that, again, felt a little bit more rooted and felt a little bit more stable,” he noted.

Finding middle ground

His wife had a different experience in California. Her early years were calm and deeply connected to her Hindu roots. “I think in some ways it has been a very personal journey for him,” she told CBS News according to the Irish Star.

“I grew up in a household, a Hindu household, a very stable household, and I’ve not felt the same sense of need to seek something different that he has.”

Rather than adopting his religion, she focuses on their marriage. “I think the journey has been more in our relationship, right? Trying to understand where he is and the different ways he’s thinking of things, how that fits into the life we have together, and less religious journey of my own,” she explained.

Clearing up rumors

The couple currently expects their fourth child this July. Their unique dynamic recently caught attention after the vice president mentioned hoping his wife might eventually share his Christian views.

He stressed her current beliefs are perfectly fine. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” he said.

The second lady clarified the situation. “I think people have really cottoned onto the idea at one point that JD was interested in my conversion,” she stated.

“And I think that that was misunderstood for the fundamental reason that he is Catholic; part of his faith is wanting to spread his faith. But it’s not like he’s proselytizing to me every day,” she added.

Sources: Irish Star, CBS News, The White House