Top Hollywood screenwriter warns TikTok’s new AI tool signals industry upheaval: ‘I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us’

Hollywood groups are condemning ByteDance’s new Seedance 2.0 AI video generator, warning it enables copyright and likeness violations as TikTok’s parent company pushes deeper into content creation.

Others are reading now

A powerful new artificial intelligence tool from TikTok’s parent company is setting off alarm bells in Hollywood.

Industry groups say the technology marks a turning point — one that could dramatically reshape film and television production.

ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of TikTok, recently unveiled Seedance 2.0, an AI video generator that creates high-quality clips from simple text prompts. Though currently available only in China, the tool has already drawn sharp criticism from US entertainment organisations.

The Motion Picture Association said Seedance 2.0 “has engaged in unauthorized use of U.S. copyrighted works on a massive scale.”

Copyright clash

Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA, accused ByteDance of ignoring established legal protections.

Also read

“By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity,” he said in a statement.

Actors union SAG-AFTRA also condemned the platform, saying it “stands with the studios in condemning the blatant infringement” enabled by Seedance 2.0.

“The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members’ voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood,” the union said. “Seedance 2.0 disregards law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Responsible AI development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here.”

‘It’s likely over’

The tool gained viral attention after Irish director Ruairí Robinson shared a Seedance-generated video depicting AI versions of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Screenwriter Rhett Rheese, known for writing the “Deadpool” films, reacted bluntly on X.

Also read

“I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us.”

ByteDance responded Sunday, saying it respects intellectual property rights.

“(We) have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0. We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” the company said.

For now, Seedance 2.0 remains limited to China. But the backlash suggests that if TikTok’s AI ambitions expand globally, the battle between Silicon Valley-scale platforms and Hollywood talent may only be beginning.

Sources: The Associated Press; Motion Picture Association; SAG-AFTRA; ByteDance statement