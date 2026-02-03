‘It’s history, it should be free’: Iconic monument gets paywalled

Rome split over new €2 fountain fee

A new charge to access one of Rome’s most famous landmarks has sparked debate among visitors. City officials say the policy is necessary, but not everyone agrees.

Rome’s city council has introduced a €2 fee for visitors who descend the steps of the Trevi Fountain to reach the pool. The charge applies between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

According to The Guardian, more than 10 million people visited the Trevi Fountain in 2025. The city estimates the new measure will raise around €6.5 million annually, with funds earmarked for maintaining the fountain and other monuments.

The fee applies only to those entering the pool area. Visitors can stay as long as they like but are not allowed to eat, drink or smoke.

Rome residents, children under six and people with disabilities are exempt.

Mixed reactions

For some tourists, the cost is modest.

Teresa Romero, visiting from Portugal, said paying was reasonable. “I think it’s normal, and 2 euros is nothing – the price of a coffee,” she said. “The most important thing is to preserve history.”

Others were less enthusiastic. “This is not a good thing at all,” said Irma Pavitashvili, a tourist from Georgia. “This fountain should be for everyone.”

Alma Peterson, visiting from the United States, echoed the sentiment. “It’s not fair to charge people – this is history, it should be free.”

Managing crowds

Rome’s tourism chief Alessandro Onorato defended the decision, calling it “a healthy revolution.” He said overcrowding had made visits chaotic.

“Until a year ago, visiting the Trevi Fountain was an absurd experience,” he said, citing behavior such as people jumping into the water.

Onorato dismissed criticism from unhappy visitors. “I think tourists were shocked that the city of Rome only charges 2 euros for a site of this caliber,” he said. “If the Trevi Fountain were in New York, it would be 100 euros, not 2 euros.”

Since 2023, visitors have paid €5 to enter the Pantheon.

Venice has introduced a charge for day-trippers during peak season, and Verona plans to charge entry to the courtyard linked to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

