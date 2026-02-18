One in five Europeans say dictatorship is preferable to democracy, survey finds

Debate over the health of democracy in Europe is intensifying as support for populist and nationalist movements grows.

A new cross-country survey suggests that dissatisfaction with how democratic systems function is widespread, even if most citizens still back democracy itself.

A better option

One in five Europeans believes that, in certain situations, dictatorship could be preferable to democracy, according to a poll first published by POLITICO.

The research was conducted by the AboutPeople polling institute and commissioned by the Progressive Lab think tank.

The survey covered five countries: Greece, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Romania. Fieldwork took place between November 25 and December 16, News.ro reported.

In total, 22% of respondents said that in some cases dictatorship might be a better option.

Meanwhile, 26% agreed with the statement: “If there were a capable and effective leader in my country, I would not mind if he limited democratic rights and was not accountable to the citizens for his actions.”

Widespread dissatisfaction

The findings point to frustration with how democracy operates in practice rather than outright rejection of the system.

Dissatisfaction levels were highest in Greece, where 76% said they were unhappy with how democracy works in their country.

The figure stood at 68% in France and 66% in Romania, compared with 42% in the United Kingdom and 32% in Sweden.

Despite this, 69% of respondents rejected the idea of an authoritarian regime.

“The poll does not express a general dissatisfaction or an absolute rejection of the democratic system,” commented George Siakas, assistant professor at Democritus University of Thrace, Greece.

“It expresses citizens’ dissatisfaction with the way it functions, with clear anti-elite and anti-establishment characteristics.”

Shifting landscape

The study comes amid rising support for far-right parties across Europe, with such movements leading opinion polls in countries including Germany, France and the UK, according to POLITICO.

A third of respondents said they disagreed that the rise of the far right poses a threat to democracy.

“The traditional divisions between European countries are blurring and the landscape is becoming increasingly complex,” said Dimitris Papadimitriou, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

“Countries like Romania, which have experienced rapid economic growth in recent years, do not seem to have greater confidence in liberal democracy,” Papadimitriou points out.

He added that Sweden faces institutional pressures, France and the UK are in crisis, and Greece remains in a fragile balance between distrust in institutions and belief in democratic ideals.

Sources: POLITICO, News.ro, Digi24.