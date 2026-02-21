Tesla cuts Cybertruck price — but only for 10 days, Musk says

Tesla has lowered the starting price of its Cybertruck to below $60,000, a move long anticipated by fans of the electric pickup.

Others are reading now

Tesla has lowered the starting price of its Cybertruck to below $60,000, a move long anticipated by fans of the electric pickup.

But the new price may not last. Chief executive Elon Musk says the offer is temporary and could disappear within days.

According to reporting by Rob Stumpf, Tesla introduced a new entry-level Cybertruck priced at $59,990. Shortly after the announcement, Musk wrote on X that the price would apply “Only for the next 10 days.”

Limited-time price

After that period, Musk indicated the cost could change depending on demand. Responding to a user online, he suggested the future price will depend “on how much demand we see at this price level.”

The temporary nature of the offer echoes Tesla’s previous pricing strategies. The company’s $35,000 Model 3, once heavily promoted, was available only briefly. Tesla has frequently adjusted prices across its lineup, prompting enthusiasts to track changes independently.

Also read

The new pricing applies beyond the base trim. Tesla also reduced costs on higher-end Cybertruck versions, including the premium Cyberbeast model.

Package changes

Tesla has also removed the previously mandatory “Luxe Package,” which bundled Full Self-Driving software and had added roughly $15,000 to the vehicle’s price six months ago.

The reversal comes as Tesla shifts its Full Self-Driving offering from a one-time purchase model to a subscription-based service.

While $59,990 is significantly higher than the $40,000 starting price Tesla originally announced in 2017, inflation-adjusted figures narrow that gap. Even so, the current offer represents a notable drop compared with more recent pricing.

Whether the lower entry point remains in place after the 10-day window will likely depend on how many buyers place orders in the coming days.

Also read

Sources: Insideevs