Tesla Loses Ground in the EU’s Growing EV Market

Tesla experienced a significant decline in registrations in the EU in January, even as the market for battery electric vehicles continued to grow.

According to figures cited by TradingView, the American EV manufacturer registered 8,075 new vehicles in the EU in January. That is down from 9,733 cars in the same month last year, corresponding to a 17 percent year-on-year decline.

The drop means Tesla’s market share in the EU slipped to 0.8 percent from 1.0 percent a year earlier.

Weak overall demand

The development came during a month when the overall EU car market also showed signs of slowing. Total new registrations fell by 3.9 percent compared with January last year.

This indicates that consumers were generally more cautious at the beginning of the year, even though the transition to electrified vehicles continues.

EVs strengthen their position

At the same time, battery electric vehicles significantly increased their share of the total market. They accounted for 19.3 percent of all new registrations in January, up from 14.9 percent a year earlier.

Hybrid vehicles retained their position as the most popular powertrain with 38.6 percent of registrations. This shows that many buyers still prefer a combination of combustion engine and electric motor.

Petrol and diesel cars continued to lose market share as electrification advances across the EU.

Intensifying competition

According to TradingView, the figures highlight a more competitive environment in the battery electric segment.

While EVs overall are increasing their market share, the growth does not necessarily benefit all manufacturers. Tesla’s decline in both volume and market share suggests that competition in the EU EV market has intensified at the start of 2026.

Sources: TradingView