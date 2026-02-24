FSB claims Britain behind assassination attempt on Putin’s spy chief

A dramatic shooting in the Russian capital left one of Vladimir Putin’s most senior intelligence figures fighting for his life.

Now, Russia’s security services are pointing the finger at Britain.

General shot in Moscow

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, 64, deputy head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, was shot multiple times inside a residential building in Moscow on February 6.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The attack has embarrassed Russian security services, raising questions about how such a high-ranking official could be targeted in the heart of the capital.

Kremlin claims “British trace”

On February 22, Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), publicly claimed there was a “British trace” behind the assassination attempt.

“We clearly understand that the organisers are the Ukrainian special services,” Bortnikov said.

He alleged that Ukrainian intelligence operates “under the supervision of Western intelligence services,” adding: “We see a British trace above all here.”

However, Bortnikov provided no public evidence to support the claim.

He also warned that Moscow would not “forget or forgive” what it considers terrorist acts, though he described any retaliatory measures as a “delicate issue.”

Linked to the Skripal poisoning

Alekseyev has previously been linked by European authorities to the 2018 Novichok nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England.

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the attack. British citizen Dawn Sturgess later died after being exposed to the nerve agent.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Alekseyev, alleging he helped orchestrate the GRU operation behind the poisoning. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack.

Suspects arrested

Russian authorities say they have detained two suspects — Lyubomir Korba, 65, and Viktor Vasin, 66 — whom they accuse of working for Ukraine’s SBU security service.

Both men have reportedly “fully admitted their guilt,” according to the FSB.

A third suspect, Zinaida Serebryakova, 54, who allegedly lived in the same building where Alekseyev was shot, is said to have fled to Ukraine.

Russia had earlier suggested a possible Polish connection to the attack before shifting its focus to Britain.

The Kremlin has not commented directly on those reports.

Sources: Daily Star; FSB statements; EU sanctions records.