Tesla on autopilot plows into home and kills grandma in horrific Texas crash

Authorities are reviewing a fatal incident inside a quiet residential area. Officials are now examining the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A fatal Tesla crash in Katy, Texas, has drawn local and federal attention after a Model 3 drove into a house and killed 76-year-old Martha Avila, a grandmother who was inside at the time.

According to the New York Post, citing local authorities and Houston-area outlets, the collision happened Friday night as 44-year-old Michael Butler was driving east on Rose Hollow Lane. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the Tesla did not stay within its lane before leaving the street and hitting the house on Blooming Park Lane.

Avila was reportedly putting away groceries when the vehicle struck the residence. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Butler was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Video aired by KHOU-TV showed the car moving through the neighborhood before crossing a yard and hitting the brick house. A witness told Click2Houston: “We saw a car flying by down the street.”

The neighbor added: “All we saw was them going about 60 to 70 miles per hour. Next thing we know, we hear it hit that curb in that driveway and it ran into the house.”

Autopilot claim under review

Butler told investigators that an automated driving-assistance feature was engaged, the New York Post reported. Authorities have not determined whether that system played any role in the crash.

The Wall Street Journal writes that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened its own review. Such probes typically examine vehicle data, driver behavior, road conditions and whether safety systems operated as intended.

Tesla’s Autopilot is designed to assist with steering, braking and acceleration under certain conditions. It is not meant to make the vehicle fully autonomous, and drivers are expected to remain alert and ready to take control.

The crash left the home badly damaged. Neighbors said the family living there had to move to a hotel after the impact.

Consumer advocate Lauren Fix told the New York Post: “The mistake was calling it autopilot.”

She added: “When these systems encounter unexpected situations, we as humans make different decisions than computers do.”

Fix said investigators should first examine the evidence before assigning blame:

“When someone dies in a car at that kind of speed in a neighborhood … there’s obviously either a software issue … or could be a driver issue.”

Authorities have not announced charges

Tesla has faced years of scrutiny over crashes involving its driver-assistance systems, including earlier fatal cases in Florida and California where investigators studied driver reliance and attention.

The company had not publicly commented at the time of the New York Post report.

“This remains an active and open investigation,” a Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the paper.

“Once all evidence has been gathered, it will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are appropriate.”

Sources: New York Post, KHOU-TV, Click2Houston, The Wall Street Journal