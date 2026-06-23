Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni trade insults over summit photograph

International alliances often look like unbreakable bonds built on shared values and diplomatic smiles.

But when personal egos clash behind the scenes, even the closest political friendships can unravel in full view of the public, reports TV 2 News.

A sudden rift

A massive diplomatic fight is brewing between two major world leaders. According to TV 2 News, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump are currently locked in an unprecedented public feud that is rapidly getting worse.

The trouble started right after the recent G7 summit. Trump claimed that Meloni cornered him and pleaded for a photo opportunity. He stated that he only agreed to the picture because he felt sorry for her.

Meloni did not let the comment slide. She quickly posted a video on X to address the insult directly. In the clip, she described herself as “speechless” and called Trump’s statements “completely fabricated.”

The Italian leader openly questioned the American president’s behavior. In her video, Meloni asked, “I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies,”

Doubling down online

Instead of backing away from the fight, Trump used Truth Social to escalate the tension. He insisted that Meloni asked for the photo multiple times before taking a swipe at her domestic political standing.

Trump linked her dropping approval to a deeper disagreement over military operations. He claimed her popularity was slipping because she refused to let American forces use Italian runways during the conflict with Iran.

The American president showed no interest in repairing the damage. Trump posted that Meloni wanted to be friends again just to boost her polling numbers, finishing his message with a sharp, “No thanks!!!”

The gloves are off

This public blowout comes as a surprise to many international observers. Meloni was previously considered a skilled leader who could handle Trump effectively, even when relations between the US and Europe grew tense.

Experts say this clash marks a major turning point. TV 2 correspondent Eva Ravnbøl explained that this is the biggest crisis they have ever faced, noting that Meloni has finally taken off her velvet gloves.

Other political analysts agree that the situation has shifted dramatically. Alberte Bové Rud, a researcher at the Danish Institute in Rome, told TV 2 News that this is a major escalation from their previous warm relationship.

Sources: TV 2 News