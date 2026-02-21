This is why the Model S and Model X no longer fit Tesla’s strategy

Tesla’s decision to discontinue two of its longest-running vehicles has surprised some investors and loyal customers.

But the move reflects a broader shift in the company’s priorities rather than an exit from the electric vehicle market.

According to analysis published by The Motley Fool, Tesla will end production of the Model S and Model X as it sharpens its focus on autonomous technology and lower-cost, higher-volume vehicles.

Focus on autonomy

During a recent earnings call, CEO Elon Musk explained the direction of the company, saying, “we’re really moving into a future that is based on autonomy.”

The article notes that the Model S and Model X account for only a small fraction of Tesla’s total deliveries. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported 12,881 deliveries under its “other models” category, compared with 323,800 deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Data cited from Kelley Blue Book showed that the S and X together made up just over 4,000 units, or about 1.2 percent of quarterly deliveries.

Shifting market demand

Sales trends have also worked against the higher-priced models. While Model 3 sales edged higher in 2025 and Model Y volumes were affected by a refresh, demand for the S and X declined significantly.

The broader EV market has increasingly favored more affordable vehicles. Other major automakers, including Ford and Stellantis, have adjusted their electric strategies amid weaker-than-expected demand for premium models.

Tesla has responded by emphasizing standard, lower-cost versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, aligning production with stronger demand segments.

Factory space repurposed

The Motley Fool article also highlighted Tesla’s capital spending plans. As part of a $20 billion investment program in 2026, the company intends to convert production space at its Fremont factory previously used for the S and X.

That space will be used to manufacture Tesla’s Optimus robot, underscoring the company’s long-term push into automation and artificial intelligence.

While the Model S and Model X helped establish Tesla as a premium EV brand, their limited sales volumes mean their departure is unlikely to materially affect overall performance.

