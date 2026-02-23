Mechanic warns: four Vehicles Linked to Early Engine Trouble

A car is often one of the biggest purchases a household makes. With yearly ownership costs in the United States hovering around $12,000, durability matters more than ever.

Some models, however, appear far more likely to end up in the scrapyard earlier than expected.

According to an article published by AOL, data from Junk Car Medics — a company that buys used and junk vehicles nationwide — shows the average lifespan of a U.S. car is 16.58 years. The analysis reviewed more than 50,000 vehicles.

Certified mechanic and company founder Todd Bialaszewski said maintenance and driving habits play a role, but certain models repeatedly show shorter life expectancies.

Models that fall short

The Kia Optima averages 11.41 years, significantly below the national figure. “The Kia Optima may look appealing, but our data shows it doesn’t last as long as many other vehicles,” Bialaszewski said, pointing to engine and transmission failures.

The Nissan Rogue averages 12.11 years. “The Nissan Rogue, despite its popularity, often finds its way to the junkyard sooner than expected,” he said, citing costly electrical issues and CVT transmission failures.

Another model highlighted was the Dodge Journey, with an average lifespan of 11.15 years. “The Dodge Journey is another model that doesn’t hold up well over time. Our data shows a shorter lifespan, and it’s notorious for poor reliability,” he said, adding that transmission and electrical faults are common.

Engine concerns

The Chevrolet Cruze showed the shortest lifespan in the findings at 9.84 years. “The Chevrolet Cruze has a reputation for engine and electrical problems, which aligns with our data showing a shorter lifespan,” Bialaszewski said. “Turbocharged models, in particular, seem to have more frequent and severe issues.”

The AOL report stresses that while no vehicle is immune to breakdowns, choosing a car with a stronger reliability record can help reduce unexpected repair bills.

With ownership costs already high, long-term dependability remains a key factor for buyers hoping to keep expenses under control.

Sources: AOL.