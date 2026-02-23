U.S. and Russia have the same demands for the war in Ukraine to end, Zelensky says

He says, that Ukraine is ready for “real compromise”, but that the current demands are more like an “ultimatum”.

Tensions over Ukraine’s eastern territories are casting a shadow over renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. Fresh talks have brought the United States and Russia to the table alongside Kyiv, but deep divisions remain.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says pressure is mounting on Ukraine as negotiations continue.

Pressure over donbas

In a wide-ranging interview with AFP, Zelenskyy said both Washington and Moscow are urging Kyiv to relinquish control of the Donbas region as part of a potential ceasefire deal.

“Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas,” Zelenskyy said, according to France24 and RBC-Ukraine.

He indicated that surrendering the eastern territory is being presented as a fast track to halting the conflict, but suggested such demands are unacceptable for Ukraine.

Estimates on how much of Donbas, which is made up of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast, Russia currently controls, is a subject of debate amon analysts, but most estimates say, that the Russian Armed Forces currently control about 90% of the region.

In a December 23, 2025, analysis by Russia Matters, Ukraine is estimated to be in control of 22% of the Donetsk Oblast and none of Luhansk Oblast.

Geneva negotiations

The remarks followed a third round of trilateral discussions between Ukrainian, US and Russian delegations held in Geneva on February 17–18.

According to Zelenskyy, negotiations have stalled largely because of territorial disputes. Russia is seeking full control of the Donetsk region, where its forces continue to face resistance on the battlefield.

Kyiv, by contrast, is calling for an unconditional ceasefire, with further negotiations based on the current line of contact between the two armies.

Sticking points remain

Zelenskyy said an agreement could already have entered its final phase if not for what he described as Moscow’s attempts to prolong the talks.

He stressed that Ukraine is open to meaningful concessions, but not at the expense of its independence or sovereignty.

Agreeing to end hostilities along the existing line would represent a significant compromise for Kyiv, Zelenskyy said, while describing Russia’s broader territorial demands as an “ultimatum.”

