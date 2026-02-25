Polestar Turns Up the Speed: New Strategy with BMW Aims to Sharpen the Brand in the EV Market

Polestar is gearing up for a new era of performance.

Polestar is preparing to sharpen its image.

The Swedish electric carmaker is hinting at a stronger focus on performance as it plans its next wave of models.

Industry observers say the move could mark a turning point for the brand as it looks to stand out in an increasingly crowded EV market.

Polestar’s shift mirrors a wider trend in the industry. BMW Motorsport and Mercedes-AMG have long set the benchmark for performance sub-brands, while newer divisions such as Hyundai N, Toyota GR and Genesis Magma have followed suit.

Now Polestar appears ready to double down on driving dynamics. According to AutoExpress, which attended a recent event at the company’s headquarters in Sweden, executives made clear that performance will play a larger role in future products.

“We want to focus a bit more on performance, because that is where we can do even better going forward, on track, on acceleration, but also in terms of being superior to others,” Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller told journalists, the outlet reported.

A sportier vision

Details remain limited, but the message signals a deliberate strategy. It is not yet known whether every Polestar model will receive sharper handling or if the company will expand its range of dedicated high-performance editions.

Polestar, spun off from Volvo in 2017 as an electric-only brand and owned by China’s Geely Group, already uses the BST badge for its most extreme variants. Short for “beast,” the name has so far appeared on limited-production versions of the Polestar 2.

In 2024, the company unveiled the Concept BST, a more aggressive take on the Polestar 6 concept, aimed squarely at track enthusiasts.

Expanding the range

In late January, Polestar’s Australia chief told CarSales that additional BST models are likely. “I think we should expect some BST enhancements to more of the range,” he said, without confirming specific vehicles.

The company has confirmed that a successor to the Polestar 2 will arrive next year in a non-crossover form, potentially opening the door to a performance flagship.

The larger Polestar 5, due this year, could also provide a platform for a more track-focused rival to high-performance electric sedans such as the Porsche Taycan.

Any future BST models are expected to feature stiffer suspension setups, larger brakes, upgraded wheels and tires, and possibly increased power output.

Polestar is in the early stages of launching four new models over the next three years.

After reporting global sales of just over 60,000 vehicles in 2025, the company is seeking momentum in a volatile EV market. A stronger performance identity may be central to that ambition.

