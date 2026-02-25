Trump says the economy is booming – but what do the numbers actually show?

In his latest State of the Union address, President Donald Trump painted a picture of a U.S. economy experiencing strong momentum.

Others are reading now

In his latest State of the Union address, President Donald Trump painted a picture of a U.S. economy experiencing strong momentum.

He highlighted falling inflation, rising incomes and solid job creation as evidence that the country is in a powerful economic moment.

The remarks come at a time when the United States is still navigating the aftereffects of high inflation, rising interest rates and global uncertainty.

The key question, therefore, is how the current economic reality compares with the official data.

GDP growth is stable – but not explosive

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. gross domestic product grew by about 2.2 percent in 2025. That represents solid growth for a mature economy, but it remains close to the historical average.

Also read

Fourth-quarter figures also showed some moderation compared with earlier quarters. The economy continues to expand, but without signs of significant acceleration.

Inflation has fallen from its peak

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that inflation has declined significantly from its peaks in 2022 and 2023.

Annual consumer price growth is now closer to 2.4 percent. That marks clear improvement, although it remains slightly above the Federal Reserve’s official 2 percent target.

At the same time, overall price levels remain permanently higher than before the inflation surge, continuing to affect household purchasing power.

Labor market remains resilient

The labor market remains stable. According to the BLS, unemployment is historically low and overall employment levels remain strong.

Also read

However, job growth has slowed compared with the rapid expansion seen after the pandemic, suggesting normalization rather than a new growth surge.

A picture of stability

In the address, Trump said: “The roaring economy is roaring like never before.” (TIME, 2026).

Official figures point to an economy characterized by steady growth, easing inflation and a still-strong labor market.

At the same time, the data do not indicate an extraordinary boom, but rather an economy moving at a pace close to its long-term average.

Overall, the statistics suggest stability and moderate progress — not dramatic acceleration.

Also read

Sources: TIME (State of the Union transcript), Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics