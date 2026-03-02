The true cost of owning a giant SUV

A giant SUV may promise space, power and status.

Others are reading now

For years, a towering American SUV has been part of Stian Grimseth’s daily life in western Norway.

The former Olympic weightlifter and sports executive has relied on it for family road trips, work travel and everyday errands. But what does it really cost to keep such a vehicle on the road?

Grimseth, 53, lives in Naustdal and balances life as a small-scale farmer with leading roles in weightlifting, including serving as general manager for the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships until May 2026.

He competed in the Olympics in 1996 and 2004 and currently heads the Norwegian Weightlifting Federation, while also acting as vice-president of the European body.

Since 2011, he has owned a 2007-model Cadillac Escalade, bought used for around 900,000 Norwegian kroner, roughly half its original price.

Also read

A costly choice

“These cars are a bit expensive, so it wasn’t possible to buy it new,” he says, describing the large American SUV.

When he purchased it, the vehicle had driven about 50,000 kilometres. Today the odometer reads around 230,000, and similar models are still listed for about 300,000 kroner.

Fuel alone quickly amounts to several thousand kroner per month. Including insurance of 10,000 to 12,000 kroner a year, servicing and repairs, he estimates total monthly costs at 5,000 to 6,000 kroner. Road tolls can add up to 1,000 kroner a month.

Family needs

Before the Escalade, Grimseth drove a Chevrolet Tahoe registered as a van. As his family grew from five to seven, more seats became essential.

The SUV proved its worth on long summer drives to Croatia, towing a three-tonne caravan and carrying seven people across Europe.

Also read

“It was fantastic as a tourist car with a three ton camping trailer behind and seven people in the car,” he says. “We lived in the car and trailer for three weeks.”

Comfort over economy

The Escalade runs on petrol and previously used gas, though rising fuel prices have made gas less attractive. Average consumption is about 1.5 litres per 10 kilometres, far higher than an electric vehicle.

Still, comfort is decisive. Grimseth says few cars allow him to drive long distances without back pain. “The comfort, for my body, is hard to replace in other cars.”

While he acknowledges the purchase in 2011 “was probably not the most sensible,” he believes long-term ownership has balanced depreciation against practicality.

“If I could sell it now for 300,000 kroner, it would be a good car to own, seen in relation to costs over time and depreciation,” he says.

Also read

Looking ahead, he may eventually switch to a Volvo hybrid or electric model. For now, however, the large black SUV remains in his garage in Naustdal.

Sources: Motor.no