Ukrainian soldier’s handwritten plea to Trump goes viral: “Why should I give up my home?”

A Ukrainian soldier’s handwritten message from the ruins of eastern Ukraine has spread widely online, drawing attention far beyond the front line.

International discussions about possible negotiations have revived debate over whether Kyiv should make territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he could end the war quickly, previously claiming he could resolve the conflict in “one day.”

That has not happened but his remarks have fueled concern among Ukrainians who fear that a rushed agreement could come at the cost of territory.

Why should i hand over my home?



The soldier was standing amid the destruction in the Donetsk region, he addressed a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Trump! I am from Donbass, why should I hand over my home and my region to Russia? Donbass is Ukraine,” wrote Vitaliy Ovcharenko, a sergeant in Ukraine’s Land Forces, in a message shared on social media and reported by the Kyiv Post.

The statement comes as international debate intensifies over possible peace terms and whether Kyiv should consider territorial concessions.

Return to lyman

Ovcharenko previously fought in some of the war’s fiercest battles, including Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar.

In autumn 2022, he returned to his hometown of Lyman after Ukrainian forces retook it.

“I entered my parents’ house just 10 hours after the occupiers had fled. The Russians and collaborators had been living there. It was unsettling to realize that less than half a day ago, the Russian occupiers were sitting among my things, on my bed, in my childhood room,” he said in an interview with PressOne.

“It was surreal to walk into a store in Lyman and see prices in rubles and Russian products on the shelves,” he added.

Shifting battlefield

Despite years of combat, Ovcharenko said his outlook has recently improved, citing what he described as growing technological advantages for Ukrainian forces.

“My pessimism has faded because now we are killing more Russians than they can mobilize. Their army is starting to melt away at the front,” he said.

He credited established drone crews and improved battlefield coordination, arguing that Russian forces are being pushed forward without adequate training.

Not a bargaining chip

The soldier rejected suggestions that Ukraine should trade territory for peace.

“No, and once again no! I am categorically against it. Donbass is our home, it is not a bargaining chip for American politicians who, for the sake of their ratings or ego, advise us to give something in exchange. It is immoral and wrong,” he said.

“Russia understands only the language of force. In order for the war to end, Ukraine must receive maximum firepower to destroy the Russian military infrastructure. Only when Russia collapses under its own weight will it truly negotiate,” Ovcharenko concluded.

As diplomatic pressure grows, his message highlights the personal stakes for those whose homes lie along the front line.

Sources: Kyiv Post, PressOne, Ziare.com