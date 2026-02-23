11-year-old boy fatally shoots father after Nintendo confiscated

Prosecutors allege the incident followed a dispute over a confiscated Nintendo Switch.

11-year-old Clayton Dietz is accused of shooting his adoptive father, Douglas Dietz, at the family’s home in Duncannon in the early hours of January 13. He has been charged with criminal homicide.

According to an affidavit cited by WHP, officers responding around 3 a.m. found Douglas lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head.

Night of the shooting

Court records state that Clayton’s parents had taken away his Nintendo Switch.

His mother, Jillian Dietz, told investigators that she and her husband went to bed after singing “Happy Birthday” when she was awakened by a loud noise and a smell she compared to fireworks.

She told authorities she noticed liquid dripping onto the bed and realized it was blood. Douglas was unresponsive.

When Clayton entered the room, Jillian reportedly shouted words to the effect of “daddy’s dead,” and the boy ran downstairs yelling, “my dad’s dead.”

Access to weapon

Documents cited by local media say the firearm was secured in the home. Investigators allege Clayton located a key in his father’s drawer and opened the gun safe while searching for his Nintendo Switch.

Instead, he found a revolver. According to court filings, he “pulled back the hammer and fired the gun at his father.”

When questioned by police about what he expected would happen, Clayton reportedly said he was “mad” and that he “had not thought about that.”

Jillian told investigators her son later said: “I killed my dad. I hate myself.”

Court proceedings

Clayton appeared at Perry County Courthouse in New Bloomfield for a preliminary hearing, which he waived. He was led in handcuffs and accompanied by probation officers.

CBS 21 reported that he stumbled while entering the courtroom and told his mother that the handcuffs were hurting.

His attorney, Dave Wilson, said after the hearing that he intends “to try to get him into juvenile court.” Authorities have indicated he is currently being tried as an adult.

A fundraiser on GiveSendGo has been launched to assist Jillian Dietz with expenses following her husband’s death. As of publication, more than $4,000 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

