Solid-State Batteries: Why Carmakers Are Betting on the Next EV Leap

For years, automakers have pointed to solid-state batteries as the breakthrough that could transform electric cars.

Others are reading now

For years, automakers have pointed to solid-state batteries as the breakthrough that could transform electric cars. The promise: longer range, faster charging and improved safety.

According to Driven Car Guide, manufacturers including Toyota, BYD, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are all working toward introducing the technology later this decade.

BYD has said it plans to begin production in 2027, while Toyota is targeting a 2027 to 2028 launch window.

What makes them different

Today’s EVs use lithium-ion batteries with a liquid electrolyte that allows energy to move between the anode and cathode. Solid-state batteries replace that liquid with a solid material such as ceramics or specialised polymers.

That change could allow the use of lithium metal anodes, potentially increasing energy density. In practical terms, that means more range or lighter battery packs.

Also read

Solid designs may also support faster charging and reduce the risk of thermal runaway, since they remove the flammable liquid found in conventional cells.

Why they’re not here yet

Despite the excitement, large-scale production remains difficult and costly. Building ultra-thin, defect-free solid layers is technically challenging, and automakers must prove long-term durability in real-world conditions.

While progress is being made, experts expect a gradual rollout, likely starting in premium models. For now, conventional lithium-ion batteries continue to improve, meaning solid-state technology is more evolution than overnight revolution.

Sources: Driven Car Guide.