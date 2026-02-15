Baby tests positive for cocaine after hospital alert in Spain

A horrific discovery led to the detention of a mother and her partner as a judge reviews possible custody measures.

An eight-month-old boy has tested positive for cocaine after being taken to the hospital from a beach area in Marbella, resulting in the detention of his parents.

Regional newspaper Diario Sur reported that toxicology tests at the Costa del Sol Hospital detected the substance in the child’s urine after doctors became concerned about his physical state.

That finding shifted the case from a welfare check to a criminal investigation.

The infant’s 25-year-old British mother and her 43-year-old Spanish partner were taken into custody soon after.

The hospital findings

Medical staff observed that the baby’s weight was below expected levels and ordered further analysis, including a toxicology screen.

The newspaper reports that he positive cocaine result was communicated to the police, prompting officers to detain both adults. The mother had arranged paediatric appointments in recent months but did not attend them.

Under Spanish law, healthcare professionals are required to inform authorities if they suspect a minor may be at risk, a step that can automatically trigger police and judicial involvement.

The medical examination followed an earlier police response at Cabopino, part of the Costa del Sol coastline known for its dune system.

Officers attended after reports of a small fire and encountered the couple staying in a tent with their baby. After assessing the overall circumstances, they opted to have the child medically evaluated, transferring the family first to a local health centre and then to the hospital.

Next legal steps

The parents are expected to appear before an investigating judge, as is standard during Spain’s preliminary inquiry phase.

Such hearings take place behind closed doors while evidence is reviewed. Judges may impose precautionary measures, including temporary suspension of parental custody, if they believe a child faces potential harm.

Spanish child protection guidance allows for interim placements with relatives or foster carers while courts determine longer-term arrangements. If applied here, regional authorities in Andalusia would assume temporary responsibility for the infant.

The Marbella case comes just weeks after another drug-related child welfare investigation in Málaga..

In January, the National Police arrested a 24-year-old woman after her four-month-old baby, according to Spanish outlet Antena 3 was hospitalised with respiratory problems and later tested positive for cannabis. Police said the mother admitted consuming the drug while breastfeeding.

The infant spent 11 days in intensive care before recovering. According to police statements, custody was temporarily granted to a grandmother as judicial proceedings continue.

Sources: Diario Sur; Antena 3