New FBI documents reveal sexual assault claims against Trump from Epstein case

FBI interviews from 2019 detail woman’s allegation against Trump

The Epstein case has long stirred controversy and raised questions about powerful people. The newest documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice add a fresh layer to the story, focusing on serious claims involving Donald Trump.

Accused of hiding documents

This Thursday, the Justice Department released FBI documents from 2019, reports 20Minutos. These papers include interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault when she was a minor in the 1980s. The woman’s name has been kept secret. She says Trump abused her after Jeffrey Epstein introduced them during a trip to New York or New Jersey. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, has been at the center of a wide-ranging investigation into sexual abuse and trafficking.

The Justice Department explained that these interview summaries were not included in the initial release of millions of Epstein-related documents earlier this year. They were left out because they were thought to repeat information found in other files.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer spoke out last week. He accused Trump’s administration of hiding important documents linked to Epstein’s case. Schumer warned the Justice Department not to destroy any evidence.

Trump rejects assaulting minor

The FBI interviewed the woman four times between July and October 2019, while Trump was president. During these talks, she consistently made claims against Epstein. In the second interview, she described meeting Trump through Epstein when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She said Trump assaulted her during that time.

By the fourth interview, the woman chose not to give more details about Trump when questioned. The released summary shows she stopped cooperating by that point.

It is worth noting that the alleged incident with Trump is said to have happened in the early to mid-1980s. At that time, Epstein and Trump did not seem to have a close relationship.

Trump has always denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes. He says he cut ties with Epstein long before Epstein’s legal troubles became public. Despite moving in similar social circles, Trump rejects any involvement in Epstein’s illegal activities.

The Epstein case remains a complex and painful chapter, with new information still coming to light.