Substance sprayed on congresswoman identified after town hall attack

Police reveal details of Omar town hall assault.

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was addressing a town hall audience about immigration enforcement, including recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, when the incident occurred.

Midway through her speech, a man approached the stage and sprayed liquid across Omar’s chest using a large syringe.

Security officers immediately restrained the man and took him into custody.

He was later booked on suspicion of third-degree assault, according to police.

Fears and speculation

Footage of the confrontation quickly circulated online, prompting concern about what substance had been used.

Witnesses at the event said the air carried a sharp, vinegar-like smell after the spray.

Given the uncertainty, authorities called a hazmat crew to examine the liquid. Officials later confirmed that no biohazard or substance posing a health risk was involved.

Police have since said the liquid was apple cider vinegar.

Omar returns to stage

Despite the shock, Omar declined medical treatment and returned to the stage shortly after the disruption to complete her address.

Audience members responded with applause as she resumed speaking.

The suspect was identified by authorities as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak.

Police said he will remain in custody while investigators review his actions and determine whether additional charges are warranted.

Officials have not yet disclosed a motive.

Political fallout

The episode has drawn fresh attention to confrontations involving public officials, as political divisions across the United States remain intense.

Omar blamed former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for what she described as a hostile climate directed at her.

“Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket,” she said.

She added that she would not face such risks “if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me”.

“I do believe that the facts of the situation are that I wouldn’t be where I am at today, having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security, if Donald Trump wasn’t in office,” Omar said.

Trump dismissed the incident when asked about it, saying it was “probably staged”.

Sources: Police statements, public remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sky News