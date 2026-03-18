Sky News analysis questions UK reliance on imported gas

A fresh debate is emerging over Britain’s energy future as global instability drives up costs. A new analysis suggests the North Sea may still play a bigger role than widely believed.

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According to Sky News analysis, economics and data editor Ed Conway argues that assumptions about the decline of North Sea oil and gas may be overstated.

The report notes that while production has fallen sharply over recent decades, this trajectory is not fixed and depends heavily on political and economic choices.

Past and present

Conway highlights that the UK was once among the world’s leading oil producers, with North Sea revenues making up a significant share of government income in the 1980s.

Despite this, there is now a widespread belief that the basin is largely exhausted.

However, the analysis suggests that while the North Sea is a “mature basin”, this does not mean resources are depleted, but rather that remaining reserves are harder to extract.

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Policy matters

A key argument in the analysis is that future production levels are shaped by regulation, taxation and investment conditions.

Conway points to shifting forecasts that show how output projections have declined following policy changes, including restrictions on new licences and continued windfall taxes.

This suggests that production could be higher if the economic environment were adjusted.

Import dilemma

The analysis warns that declining domestic production could leave the UK increasingly reliant on imported liquefied natural gas.

According to Conway, this carries potential downsides, including higher costs and greater carbon emissions linked to processing and transport.

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He argues that boosting domestic output could reduce reliance on imports, even if full energy independence remains unlikely.

Uncertain future

Industry estimates cited in the analysis suggest that, under more favourable conditions, North Sea gas could meet a larger share of UK demand in the coming years.

However, Conway stresses that extracting remaining resources would be more complex and costly.

The analysis concludes that while decline is inevitable, its pace is not, leaving policymakers with a choice over how quickly domestic production is allowed to fall.

Sources: Sky News analysis, North Sea Transition Authority, OEUK





