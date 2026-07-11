Suspect charged in cold murder case from 1985

It’s incredible what modern day crime fighting technology can do!

Staying in a hotel during a business trip is a routine part of working life for millions of people.

We expect these spaces to be safe stops between meetings and long drives.

But sometimes, a regular night on the road turns into a nightmare that takes forty years to solve.

Traces left behind

In October 1985, an auto parts salesman named John Warren checked into a Holiday Inn in Middletown, Ohio. He was in town for routine sales meetings. The next morning, workers found him dead in his room.

His personal belongings and his 1985 Oldsmobile were gone. Local police searched for answers, but every single lead quickly evaporated.

Days later, a strange clue emerged four hundred miles away. Police found some of Warren’s stolen property dumped behind a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Dalton, Georgia. His car turned up in Florida.

The long search

For decades, investigators could not find enough proof to charge anyone. But in 2019, detectives from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office decided to look at the case again.

They sent all the recovered evidence to a modern crime lab for advanced testing.

The new analysis pointed to Randy McAllister, a 62-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, and an accomplice who is now dead. A grand jury recently indicted McAllister for murder.

According to jail records obtained by The New York Post, McAllister is now facing aggravated murder charges.

A tenacious fight

The breakthrough brings closure to a case that baffled authorities for more than 40 years. When announcing the indictment, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell explained why these mysteries take so long to unravel.

“‘Cold case’ investigations are ‘cold’ for a reason,” Fornshell said this week. “Many times there is some evidence that points to a suspect, but just not enough evidence to move forward. And leads diminish over time.”

He praised the detectives for staying with the case for so long.

“But particularly over the past five years, Warren County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been tenacious in their investigation of this case to get it to a point that our office believed we had sufficient evidence to charge McCallister for the murder of John Warren. And the grand jury agreed,” Fornshell said.