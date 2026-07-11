Dagens.com
Homepage Crime Suspect charged in cold murder case from 1985

Suspect charged in cold murder case from 1985

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Arrest, handcuffs, crime, criminal, justice, police
Shutterstock.com

It’s incredible what modern day crime fighting technology can do!

Others are reading now

Operation “Auchan”: The secret Ukrainian campaign that stalled Putin’s mechanized push for half a year

Russian politician advocates “branding” fuel speculators amid petrol crisis

Staying in a hotel during a business trip is a routine part of working life for millions of people.

We expect these spaces to be safe stops between meetings and long drives.

But sometimes, a regular night on the road turns into a nightmare that takes forty years to solve.

Traces left behind

In October 1985, an auto parts salesman named John Warren checked into a Holiday Inn in Middletown, Ohio. He was in town for routine sales meetings. The next morning, workers found him dead in his room.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

His personal belongings and his 1985 Oldsmobile were gone. Local police searched for answers, but every single lead quickly evaporated.

Days later, a strange clue emerged four hundred miles away. Police found some of Warren’s stolen property dumped behind a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Dalton, Georgia. His car turned up in Florida.

The long search

For decades, investigators could not find enough proof to charge anyone. But in 2019, detectives from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office decided to look at the case again.

They sent all the recovered evidence to a modern crime lab for advanced testing.

The new analysis pointed to Randy McAllister, a 62-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, and an accomplice who is now dead. A grand jury recently indicted McAllister for murder.

According to jail records obtained by The New York Post, McAllister is now facing aggravated murder charges.

A tenacious fight

The breakthrough brings closure to a case that baffled authorities for more than 40 years. When announcing the indictment, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell explained why these mysteries take so long to unravel.

“‘Cold case’ investigations are ‘cold’ for a reason,” Fornshell said this week. “Many times there is some evidence that points to a suspect, but just not enough evidence to move forward. And leads diminish over time.”

He praised the detectives for staying with the case for so long.

“But particularly over the past five years, Warren County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been tenacious in their investigation of this case to get it to a point that our office believed we had sufficient evidence to charge McCallister for the murder of John Warren. And the grand jury agreed,” Fornshell said.

Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,
- You can always enable and disable third-party content.
You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services.

Read more about in our Privacy statement

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK