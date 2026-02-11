Suspect released after questioning in Nancy Guthrie abduction case

Here is what we know so far.

Police in Arizona have released a man who was detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie has not been seen or heard from since 31 January, when she was last at her home in Tucson.

Traffic stop and release

On Tuesday, 10 February, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies had “detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson” earlier that day.

Investigators also carried out a search of a property in Rio Rico, Arizona.

In a statement shared with media outlets including PEOPLE, the sheriff’s department said: “Investigators have completed their search of a property in Rio Rico. Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. No further details at this time.”

CNN, CBS News and The New York Times later reported that the man detained had been released.

According to CBS News, the man, who identified himself only as Carlos, told reporters outside his Rio Rico home: “I didn’t do anything … I’m innocent.”

He also said he did not know Nancy Guthrie or Savannah Guthrie.

What investigators have said

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are leading the investigation. Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a 3 February press conference that authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will.

He later confirmed that blood found on the exterior porch of her home matched her DNA. Officials have also said she is without medication she requires daily.

As of Wednesday, 11 February, police had not named any suspects or persons of interest.

On 10 February, the FBI released surveillance images and video showing what they described as an “armed” individual at Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the morning she disappeared.

Timeline of disappearance

Authorities previously outlined Nancy Guthrie’s last known movements.

Her doorbell camera reportedly disconnected at around 1:47 a.m. on 1 February. At 2:12 a.m., the system detected a person.

By 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker app had disconnected from her phone. Her family reported her missing around noon that day.

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed for her mother’s safe return.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram alongside newly released images.

In a 7 February video, she said: “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Ransom demands and reward

An apparent ransom note sent to local television stations KOLD and KGUN demanded $6 million in bitcoin by 9 February. An earlier demand for $4 million reportedly expired on 5 February.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any payment was made.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at 520-351-4900.

Sources: Pima County Sheriff’s Department, FBI, CBS News, CNN, The New York Times, PEOPLE