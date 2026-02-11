Kia claims their smallest EV just won Norway’s brutal winter range test

A camouflaged Kia EV2 prototype outperformed every other EV in Norway’s brutal winter range test, losing less than 25% of its claimed range in subzero temperatures — and charging impressively fast despite the cold.

Kia’s upcoming EV2 prototype has quietly delivered one of the most impressive cold-weather performances in recent memory, losing less range than any other vehicle in Norway’s punishing annual winter comparison test.

The EV2, still months away from production, took part in the Norwegian Automotive Federation’s (NAF) El Prix Winter Test — a real-world range challenge designed to expose how electric vehicles perform when temperatures plunge far below freezing.

Despite being a camouflaged prototype, Kia says the EV2 outperformed every other car in the test.

A prototype that outperformed production cars

The EV2 entered into the test was equipped with the long-range 61 kWh battery pack. While final WLTP figures are still pending, Kia expects the model to be rated at up to 278 miles (448 km), or 256 miles (413 km) with larger 19-inch wheels.

In subzero Norwegian conditions, the prototype managed 193 miles (310.6 km). That represents a 63.6-mile (102.4 km) drop — roughly 24.8% below its projected WLTP rating.

That’s an exceptional result for winter testing. Many EVs routinely lose 30% or more of their claimed range in freezing conditions.

Temperatures during the test ranged from 17.6°F down to a brutal -31°C (-23.8°F). Under those circumstances, battery efficiency typically drops sharply due to thermal management demands and increased energy consumption.

Charging performance matters too

Range is only half the cold-weather equation. Charging speed in freezing temperatures is often where EVs struggle most.

The EV2 charged from 8% to 80% in just under 37 minutes, adding 45.4 kWh back into the pack. It reached a peak of 97 kW, with an average charging rate of 74 kW throughout the session.

Kia’s official target is a 10% to 80% charge in 30 minutes under normal conditions, meaning the prototype held up impressively in extreme cold.

How it compared

The next best performer in the test was the Hyundai Inster. Rated at 224 miles (360 km), it lost 64.6 miles (104 km) — about 28.9% of its claimed range.

Kia’s larger EV4 hatchback also took part. With an 81.4 kWh battery and a WLTP rating of up to 369 miles (594 km), it lost 126 miles (204 km) in the cold — nearly double the EV2’s range loss in absolute terms.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Lucid Air fell a staggering 274 miles (440 km) short of its claimed range in the same test.

Production starts soon

The EV2 is set to enter production in Slovakia in July. While final specifications are still pending, this early showing suggests Kia’s smallest electric model could punch well above its weight in real-world winter usability — a key metric in northern European markets.

For a compact EV, minimizing cold-weather range loss to under 25% in extreme conditions is a serious statement.

Source: Andrei Nedelea, InsideEVs