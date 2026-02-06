Teen boy killed in daytime Restaurant shooting

Teen boy dies after shooting inside Scarborough Tim Hortons.

A busy Toronto neighbourhood was shaken Thursday afternoon by a fatal shooting inside a fast-food restaurant.

Toronto police say the shooting occurred inside a Tim Hortons near Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North. Officers were called to the scene at about 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Insp. Errol Watson of the Toronto Police Service. The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Watson said the teen later died in hospital. His exact age has not been released.

Others inside unharmed

Police confirmed that other people were inside the Tim Hortons at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

Watson said he could not confirm how busy the restaurant was when the incident occurred. Officers have been speaking with witnesses who were in the area.

“There will be information we will not be disclosing so we can get the best witness statement,” Watson told reporters during an evening briefing.

Investigation ongoing

As of Thursday evening, police said they did not have any suspect information. Watson said investigators could not yet say whether one or multiple suspects were involved.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as officers continued their investigation. Toronto police confirmed that the homicide unit has taken over the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, including security or cellphone video, to contact investigators.

Sources: Toronto Police Service, CBC