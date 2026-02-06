Karoline Leavitt refuses to rule out ICE agents at voting polls

Comments from the White House have reignited debate over election security and immigration enforcement ahead of November’s midterm elections. A briefing exchange has drawn attention not only because of what was said, but because of what was not ruled out.

The remarks come at a politically sensitive moment for the Trump administration, reports UNILAD.

Briefing question

During a White House press briefing on February 5, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the potential presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers near polling locations during the midterms on November 3.

The question followed comments made earlier in the week by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who said on his podcast: “We’re going to have ICE surround the polls come November.”

A reporter asked Leavitt whether this scenario was being considered by President Donald Trump.

Careful response

Leavitt said she was unaware of any such plans but stopped short of offering a firm denial.

“That’s not something I’ve ever heard the president consider, no,” she said, before adding: “I can’t guarantee that an ICE agent won’t be around a polling location in November.”

She went on to describe the question as hypothetical, insisting she had not heard Trump discuss any formal plans involving ICE at polling stations.

Growing backlash

The controversy has also fuelled broader concerns about voter intimidation and the role of federal agencies during elections.

Trump under pressure

Trump has repeatedly warned supporters about the stakes of the midterms, arguing that Republican losses could put his presidency at risk.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said at a recent event. “I’ll get impeached.”

Democrats have been gaining ground in polls during the first year of Trump’s second term, driven by voter concerns over immigration, foreign policy and economic management.

