Hollywood’s nicest action star may join Lego’s next adventure

The studio is trying to push a major toy brand back toward theaters before its screen rights become harder to protect. A familiar actor-director pairing could help move the film forward.

Canadian superstar actor Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to star in a new Lego film for Universal Pictures, with Josh Cooley attached to direct.

The timing is central to the story. According to Deadline, Universal could see the Lego rights return to the market if it does not get a film close to pre-production within roughly six months.

Variety reported that the untitled film is being developed as a live-action and CG hybrid. Universal has not commented, and the plot, writer and cast as well as Reeves’ exact role remain unconfirmed.

Universal faces a deadline

Reeves are known for The Matrix and John Wick, and he previously worked with Cooley on Toy Story 4. Cooley directed the Pixar film, where Reeves voiced stuntman toy Duke Caboom.

People reports that the Lego film would reunite Reeves and Cooley if the talks result in a deal.

Universal has been developing Lego films since acquiring the rights in 2020. Variety reported that earlier projects involving Patty Jenkins, Jake Kasdan, and Joe Cornish were announced but did not reach production.

The urgency also gives Universal a reason to prioritize a film that already has a recognizable filmmaker, a widely known star, and a format suited to family audiences.

The brand has history

Warner Bros. previously turned Lego into a theatrical franchise with 2014’s The Lego Movie. That release was followed by The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Variety writes that the Lego films passed $1 billion worldwide, though later entries failed to match the earlier momentum. Warner Bros. eventually let the film rights expire after the franchise cooled commercially.

Universal’s most visible Lego-linked release so far was Piece by Piece, the Pharrell Williams biopic made with Lego animation. The film underperformed at the box office, though.

For now, the new film remains in the negotiation stage. But Reeves’ talks, Cooley’s role, and the rights deadline show why Universal may be moving quickly after several unrealized Lego attempts.

Sources: Deadline, Variety, People