Celebrities who criticized ICE during their Grammy speeches

Grammys stage becomes platform for anti-ICE messages.

Others are reading now

This year’s Grammy Awards became more than a celebration of music, as several artists used their time on stage to speak out against US immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

The 68th annual Grammys were held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, just weeks after Trump began his second term and announced a renewed crackdown on immigration. In his January inauguration speech, Trump pledged to halt illegal border crossings, reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, end “catch and release,” and deploy troops to the southern border.

Since then, Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in cities including Los Angeles and Minneapolis have sparked protests and intense public criticism. Against that backdrop, a number of Grammy winners and presenters addressed immigration directly during the ceremony.

Kehlani

Kehlani was among the most outspoken voices of the night.

After winning Best R&B Performance, she wore an “ICE OUT” pin and urged artists to speak collectively against injustice. She ended her remarks with: “f… ICE.”

Also read

Shaboozey

Accepting Best Country Duo for Amen with Jelly Roll, Shaboozey highlighted his family’s immigrant background.

“Immigrants built this country, literally,” he said, dedicating the award to children of immigrants and thanking them for bringing culture and stories to the US.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste did not attend in person, but a message read by his co-producer during his Best Americana Album win emphasized that the genre reflects a nation shaped by immigration, stating: “Americana comes in many different shades and this is a country of immigrants.”

Olivia Dean

British singer Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist, spoke about her family history.

“I’m up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant,” she said, adding that she is “a product of bravery” and that “we’re nothing without each other.”

Also read

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, who won Best Música Urbana Album, delivered one of the night’s most emotional speeches.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE OUT,’” he said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we’re Americans.” He later urged people to respond to hatred with love.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, accepting Song of the Year with Finneas, told the audience: “No one is illegal on stolen land.” She encouraged continued protest and civic engagement, concluding with: “our voices really do matter… f ICE.”

SZA

While accepting Record of the Year with Kendrick Lamar, SZA offered a message of resilience, urging people not to give in to fear.

“We need each other,” she said, emphasizing trust and community during uncertain times.

Also read

Trevor Noah

Host Trevor Noah repeatedly referenced immigration throughout the broadcast, making pointed jokes and remarks that signaled his opposition to current enforcement policies.

Silent statements

Several artists chose not to speak on stage but wore “ICE OUT” pins during the ceremony, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Joni Mitchell, Teddy Swims, Michael Polansky and Carole King.

Sources: Grammy Awards broadcast, NAFSA